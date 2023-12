Начинающий Веб-разработчик

Hey! My name is Marina, and I'm from Brest, Belarus. I have over two years of extensive experience in Front-end development. My skills:

✔️HTML/CSS

✔️JavaScript

✔️Gulp

✔️SCSS

✔️Grid & Flexbox

✔️Responsive web design

✔️Type setting using methodology BEM

Areas of front-end development expertise include:

✔️ Single Page Applications

✔️ Conversion of .psd to HTML

✔️ Website/page development based on design

✔️ Design improvements

✔️ Responsive web development

✔️ Responsiveness improvement

Have any questions? Want to discuss your project?

Feel free to contact me and have a nice day!^_^