Написание текстов

Education:

June 2016: Masters Degree of the English language and literature at Lviv Ivan Franko National University.

Major: English language and literature.

2014: Finished Medical School

Major: specialist in physical rehabilitation

2008: Finished Horodok Secondary School №2

Other skills:

Microsoft Office

Internet literacy

English – advanced

Spanish – intermediate

Personal qualities: Creative, sociable, responsible, fast learning, tempered, adequately perceive criticism, have some organizational skills, gladly express creativity.

Hobbies/Interests: My great passion is music; I play the piano. Beside that I find myself in reading books; I like to think over after reading and I feel great nostalgia after the book is finished.