Education:
June 2016: Masters Degree of the English language and literature at Lviv Ivan Franko National University.
Major: English language and literature.
2014: Finished Medical School
Major: specialist in physical rehabilitation
2008: Finished Horodok Secondary School №2
Other skills:
Microsoft Office
Internet literacy
English – advanced
Spanish – intermediate
Personal qualities: Creative, sociable, responsible, fast learning, tempered, adequately perceive criticism, have some organizational skills, gladly express creativity.
Hobbies/Interests: My great passion is music; I play the piano. Beside that I find myself in reading books; I like to think over after reading and I feel great nostalgia after the book is finished.