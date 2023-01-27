Python/DevOps

6+ years of web-development experience, which includes but is not limited to:✓ Python (django, wagtail, rest-framework, tornado, selenium, requests, py2app)✓ Javascript (plain js, jquery, vue-js)✓ PHP (kohana, bitrix, symfony, drupal)✓ SQL (mysql, postgresql, sqlite)✓ NoSQL (redis, memcached)✓ Cloud platforms (google app engine, heroku, aws)✓ Containerisation (docker, docker-compose, rancher, kubernetes)✓ Servers deploy and maintain (gitlab, redmine, vpn, nginx/apache, email/jabber servers)My specializations:✓ Backend development✓ DevOps✓ Web scraping✓ Project architecture design✓ Server configuration and supportingMy advantages:✓ Highly readable "pythonic" code✓ Fair time tracking✓ Attention to details✓ High availability (if needed) and reliability (I don't disappear suddenly)✓ Focus on your task only (I don't do any parallel jobs if necessary)