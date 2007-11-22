Группа из двух программистов:

Моисеев Сергей Борисович

47 лет, женат.

Прикладной программист.

Образование: диплом инженера програмиста Донецкого Университета, факультет "Прикладная математика" (1982 год).

Навыки: Разработка, сопровождение прикладного программного обеспечения.

Знание языков программирования Fortran, Pascal, C, СУБД, Adabas, FoxPro.

Среды разработки Visual FoxPro, Delphi, C++ Builder.

Разработка и внедрение: систем расчета зарабтной платы на промышленном предприятии; систем учета оборотов товаров в торговле.

Опыт работы:

1982- 1990 участие в разработке программ автоматичесской обработки информации, передаваемой по каналам связи.

1990- 2000 работа на промышленном предприятии по автоматизации работы служб предприятия.

2000 - сегодняшний день разработка и внедрение систем учета оборотов товаров в торговле.

Богатый и всесторонний опыт работы с различными поколениями компьютерной техники и организации работ с использованием компьютеров.

Дополнительные сведения:

Большой опыт по решению проблем внедрения и сопровождения программного обеспечения.

Моисеев Алексей Сергеевич

20 лет, холост.

Программист в среде С/С++, Object Pascal, СУБД, использование ООП.

Образование:студент 3 курса КПИ, факультет Автоматизации и Проектирование Дисковых Операционных Систем.

Навыки: Разработка, сопровождение прикладного программного обеспечения, утилит. Имеются навыки низкоуровнего программирования.

Знание языков программирования Assembler, С/С++, FoxPro, Object Pascal,C#.

Среды разработки: Delphi, C++ Builder, Visual C++ 6 API/MFC, Visual FoxPro.

Учавстие в разработке проектов на С++, FoxPro.

Опыт работы:

Участие в разработке и внедрении системы учета товаров в торговле, в части авторизации и получения прав доступа

к базам и система быстрого поиска. Участие в студенческих разработках: разработка утилит (восстановление информации),

написание модуля для работы с сетью.

Участие в разработке игр для моб. телефонов, язык - MidLetPascal.

Дополнительные сведения:

Знание английского языка (чтение, перевод, навыки разговорного, чтение технической документации).

Легко обучаюсь, имею стремление к изучению новых технологий программирования.

Контактные реквизиты:

моб. тел. 8-097-640-10-66,

e-mail: [email protected], ICQ: 313677602

Moiseev Sergey Borisovich

47 years, married.

Application programmer.

Education: diploma of engineer of programmist of Donetsk University, faculty "Applied mathematics" (1982 year).

Skills: Development, accompaniment of software.

Knowledge of programming languages of Fortran, Pascal, C, Control system of databases, Adabas, FoxPro.

Environment of development of FoxPro Visual, Delphi, Builder C++.

Development and introduction: systems of calculation of Ettlings on an industrial enterprise; systems of account of turns of commodities in trade.

Experience:

1982- a 1990 participation in programs development of automatical treatment of information transferrable on ducting of connection.

1990- a 2000 work on an industrial enterprise for automations of work of services of enterprise.

2000 - today development and introduction of the systems of account of turns of commodities in trade.

Rich and comprehensive experience with the different generations of computer technique and organization of works with the use of computers.

Additional information:

Large experience in decision of problems of introduction and accompaniment of software.

Contact essential elements:

mob. numb. 8-097-640-10-66,

e-mail: [email protected], ICQ: 313677602

Moiseev Alexey Sergeevich

20 years, single.

Programmer in the environment of Pascal С/С++,Object, Control system of databases, uses OOP.

Education: student of 3 course of "KPI", faculty of Automation and Planning of Disks operating system.

Skills: Development, accompaniment of software, utilities. There are skills of Low-Level of programming.

Knowledge of programming languages of Assembler, С/С++, FoxPro, Pascal Object, C#.

Environment of development: Delphi, Builder C++, Visual C++ 6 API/MFC, FoxPro Visual.

Token part in development of projects on С++, FoxPro.

Experience:

Participation in development and introduction of the system of account of commodities in trade, in part of authorizing and receipt right access to the bases and system of rapid search. Participation in students developments: development of utilities (unerase of information),

writing of the module for work with a network.

Participation in development of games for mob. telephones, language - MidLetPascal.

Additional information:

Knowledge of English (reading, translation, skills of colloquial, reading of technical document).

I am easily taught, I have aspiration to the study of new technologies of programming.

Contact essential elements:

mob. numb. 8-097-640-10-66,

e-mail: [email protected], ICQ: 313677602