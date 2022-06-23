muqaddas_93

Мукаддас Тайланова muqaddas_93muqaddas_93
30 летУзбекистан/Ташкент
2 года на фриланс-бирже
Была
2 года назад
Activist and passionate professional who has experienced in diverse types of positions ranging from
correspondent assistant, translator, teaching at education centers. Tries to
assist people, social activities, and always diligent in paperwork, easily reachable,
recognize the importance of a strong work ethic and persistence. Attempts to
achieve success not solely in the area of study and leadership but also in
maturity and character as well.