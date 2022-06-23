muqaddas_93

Мукаддас Тайланова muqaddas_93

 
30 летУзбекистан/Ташкент
2 года на фриланс-бирже
Была
2 года назад

Activist and passionate professional who has experienced in diverse types of positions ranging from

correspondent assistant, translator, teaching at education centers. Tries to

assist people, social activities, and always diligent in paperwork, easily reachable,

recognize the importance of a strong work ethic and persistence. Attempts to

achieve success not solely in the area of study and leadership but also in

maturity and character as well.