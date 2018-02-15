web-designer, photographer

Фотограф, веб-дизайнер

I'm a photographer. I love to take pictures and edit it. I'm a creative guy with a lot of new ideas.

I try to do my best in everything I do. I'm very patient and polite in regard to other people. I'm able to be a good part of a team. I can work hard for a long.

Ability to talk and conduct business in 2 languages. Ability to learn quickly and take on new responsibilities. Ability to establish contact with the people, to move away from the conflict. Energy, initiative, independence. Voluntary work.

I lead a healthy lifestyle: pool, volleyball, walking, hiking, traveling.