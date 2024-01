PHP Developer

- PHP Developer, experience - 4 years, higher education

- knowledge of PHP5 (OOP), CSS, JavaScript (js-based jQuery)

- pref. for MVC project architecture

- hate unstructed code, but understand

- experience with frameworks: Yii, Laravel, Codeigniter, Zend and other. It means "I can deal with them, have some practical skills"

- used TYPO3, OpenCart CMS

- knowlege of english - middle. Can read and write.

- desire to study and learn more new things