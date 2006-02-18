mystic_fire

Name: Anthony Michael Yur

Birth: November 26, 1979

Education: 2002-2003 – Donetsk National University, Department of Romano-Germanic Philology (master’s degree), English/German language/literature

1996-2001 – Kramatorsk Institute of Humanities and Economics (specialist degree with honour), English/German language/literature.

Experience: 2004-present time Mnemosoft Ukraine LLC, translator/journalist;

2001-04 – CSC NKMZ (Novokramatorsky Machine-Building Works) translator of scientific-technical documentation;

2003-04 – Kramatorsk Institute of Humanities and Economics – a lecturer of Oral Practice in English;

2001-02 – Kramatorsk school #8, teacher of English;

2000-01 – Kramatorsk boarding school #3, teacher of English;

1999-2000 – Kramatorsk school #6, teacher of English;

1998-99 – Mariupol Machine-Building College of Priazovsky State Technical University, teacher of English.

PC awareness: PC user with 8 year experience: Microsoft OS/Office products, Internet, e-mail, scanners, modems, printers, cameras, software installation, local networks, basic HTML, information search

Personal qualities: purposeful, industrious, responsible, bona fide

Contacts: Anthony M. Yur, 8, 14 Piterska str., Kyiv, Ukraine 03087;

[email protected] / [email protected];

ICQ: 243740911

home: (044) 242 8875;

mobile: (050) 830 6422 / (097) 781 2603