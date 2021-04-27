Full-stack developer (PHP/Laravel/MySQL; JS/HTML/Vue; C#/.Net Core/ASP .Net)
6 years experience in programming
Skills and technologies:
-Web services development with PHP + Laravel/Yii2, ASP .Net Core ( 6 years )
-Developing UI with VueJS ( 2 years )
-Maintaining Ubuntu/CentOS servers, deploying web applications - basic skills
-Using GIT
-Working with external APIs (Telegram,Google,Instagram)
-Docker - basik skills
-MVC, MVVM patterns
-Integration with existing services
-Wordpress - basic skills
-Microservices architecture
-English - (speach - upper intermediate, read/write - advanced)
-Fast self-learning of any new technologies
-Soft skills - sociability, responsiveness
-Large experience in solving common problems and tasks