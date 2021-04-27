Full-stack developer (PHP/Laravel/MySQL; JS/HTML/Vue; C#/.Net Core/ASP .Net)

6 years experience in programming

Skills and technologies:

-Web services development with PHP + Laravel/Yii2, ASP .Net Core ( 6 years )

-Developing UI with VueJS ( 2 years )

-Maintaining Ubuntu/CentOS servers, deploying web applications - basic skills

-Using GIT

-Working with external APIs (Telegram,Google,Instagram)

-Docker - basik skills

-MVC, MVVM patterns

-Integration with existing services

-Wordpress - basic skills

-Microservices architecture

-English - (speach - upper intermediate, read/write - advanced)

-Fast self-learning of any new technologies

-Soft skills - sociability, responsiveness

-Large experience in solving common problems and tasks