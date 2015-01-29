nalotalilia9

Перевод/редактирование текстов различной тематики

Full name: Liliia Nalota

Date of Birth: 20.04.1990

Email: [email protected] Google+

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/liliianalota

Educational profile:

- 2011–2012- Alfred Nobel University (ANU), Ukraine – MA degree (Masters

Degree in English Philology and Translation (English) – MA)

- 2007–2011- Dnipropetrovsk University of Economics and Law. Faculty of Philology, Translation, Language and Literature. Bachelor Degree in English Philology and Translation (English)

Certificates:

2014 - Deutschkurs - SprachlernzenturmPartner des Goethe-Instituts level A2.2.

2011 - Certificate in French : DELF B1

2010 - First Certificate in Advanced English, Level B2 (Cambridge ESOL)

2006 - Legal discipline advanced study Certificate (Dnipropetrovsk National University of Internal Affairs)

Professional experience:

2014– present Freelance translator (Online,International and e-communication)

2014 – Internet-web content translation and social networking

2012 – 2013 - translator and manager at “Azbuka TranslationAgency”

2011 – Internship in the Foreign Literature Center

2009 – Freelance teacher of English language

Activities: ·

- Report on the modern French writers (in the French language)·

- Thesis on the methods of translation of English-winged words and winged expressions in Mass

Media texts into native languages·

- Social Commerce, Lead generation, Social Media and Networking ·

- Events managing, Conferences, Multilingual communications and Marketing·

- Online translations, interpretation, web-content and internet search

Interests and personal information:

E-commerce, Languages, Customer Support (EN, UA, RU, DE) and Client Retention. Accuracy,responsibility, punctuality, creativity, team player,learning, social activities, lead generation management, e-communication and organizational skills, reliable and talented with a proven ability of work and target oriented. A quick learner who can come up with new ideas and open to new opportunities.

Hobbies :

Traveling, Sport, Languages and Reading

Languages:

Multilingual Ukrainian (Native) - Russian (native) - English (Fluent-MA) - Deutsch(Good command written and Spoken - Germany) - French (upper intermediate)

Computer Skills:

Full command of Microsoft Office Suite,online service, Internet searching skills, Social Media, Networking, SaaS and E-commerce platforms

Further Information:·

Furthermore, I have gained multicultural, travelling experience in Europe and highly motivated to develop it by working abroad.

Specialist in building multinational networks, profitable commerce and e-communication

skills.

