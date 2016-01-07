Translator: English, Russian, Italian, Armenian

I am a native English speaker and experienced translator of English, Russian, Italian and Armenian. I am also an experienced freelance writer and editor. I have studied linguistics at Yerevan State University. Currently I am working as a content writer and translator. Through experience I have learnt to combine persuasive writing with comedic writing, which gives not only facts, but also emotions. Consider me if you need a writer that will set you apart from the crowd.

Languages: English - Native

Russian- Fluent

Armenian- Native

Italian - Fluent