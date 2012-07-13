Russian/Ukrainian/English translator of technical, literature, jurisdical t

I regard myself as highly organised, motivated, enthusiastic and multitasking person who always aims to achieve a high standard in all work undertaken. I can work effectively as part of a team or individually. I hold excellent customer services skills and have the ability to deal with people from all backgrounds and cultures.

Key Skills:

 IT Literate – Microsoft Office, Email Applications, Internet Searches

 Linguistic Skills –English (Fluent), Russian (Fluent), German (Conversation – Both Written/Verbal), Ukrainian (Fluent)

Education

November 2011 Pearson English Test

Test Score – 76 (Advanced level)

Sept 2010 – Jan 2012 University of Wales, Ealing Hammersmith & West London College

MBA

Sept 2009 – June 2010 Taurida National University of Vernandsky (Ukraine)

Specialist Degree - Philology in English and German languages

March 2009 TOEFL ibt Test

Test Score - 85

Nov 2007 – May 2008 Spanish American Institute (New York)

Advanced English and Business English

Jan 2007 – July 2007 Manhanttanville College (New York)

Psychology and Advanced English

Sept 2002 – June 2006 Taurida Humanitarian Ecology Institute (Ukraine)

Bachelor Degree in English and German

Work Experience:

March 2012 - ... Assistant Director JSC “Ivano-Frankivsk Locomotive Repair Plant”

Duties:

 Assisting director with paperwork

English/Russian/Ukrainian translations; websites content filling

 Helping arranging director’s diary

 Marketing products on international markets

 Leading negotiations and correspondence with potential foreign customers

 General administrative tasks, using the computer to maintain information

Oct 2011 – Dec 2011 Sales Assistant RIVER ISLAND TM (UK)

Duties:

 Serving customers

 Advising on store products

 Ensuring that a tidy and hygienic environment was maintained

 Till operation and cash handling

June 2010 – Aug 2010 Assistant Manager SELECT BLACK SEA Ltd (Ukraine)

Duties:

 Arranging cruise ship of offshore tours along the Black Sea coast of Ukraine

 Translating from Russian to English or vice versa; websites content filling

 Responding all correspondence via email, letter and telephone enquiries

 Ensuring that all the documentation pertaining to the travel plans

 General administrative tasks, using the computer to maintain information

Sept 2009 – May 2010 Sales Assistant POLOGARAGE TM (Ukraine)

Duties:

 Serving customers

 Advising on store products

 Ensuring that a tidy and hygienic environment was maintained

 Till operation and cash handling

April 2008 – May 2009 Receptionist Blue Jay (New York)

Duties:

 Manning the reception desk

 Handling the telephones

 Responding to emails

 General office administration (Faxing, Filing, Typing)

Nov 2006 – Nov 2007 Au Pair Private Household (New York)

Duties:

 Looking after 2 small children

 Accompanying the children to school and activities

 Ensuring that a stimulating environment was maintained

 Providing a safe and hygienic environment

July 2005 – Sept 2005 Restaurant Receptionist Outback Steak House (Tennessee)

Duties:

 Meeting and greeting guests

 Booking reservations

 Handling telephone enquiries

 Proving a professional service

Hobbies and Interests:

Travelling, Reading, Theatre and Cinema, Sport and Keeping Fit