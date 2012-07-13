Уретий Анастасия nastsol1nastsol1
I regard myself as highly organised, motivated, enthusiastic and multitasking person who always aims to achieve a high standard in all work undertaken. I can work effectively as part of a team or individually. I hold excellent customer services skills and have the ability to deal with people from all backgrounds and cultures.
Key Skills:
IT Literate – Microsoft Office, Email Applications, Internet Searches
Linguistic Skills –English (Fluent), Russian (Fluent), German (Conversation – Both Written/Verbal), Ukrainian (Fluent)
Education
November 2011 Pearson English Test
Test Score – 76 (Advanced level)
Sept 2010 – Jan 2012 University of Wales, Ealing Hammersmith & West London College
MBA
Sept 2009 – June 2010 Taurida National University of Vernandsky (Ukraine)
Specialist Degree - Philology in English and German languages
March 2009 TOEFL ibt Test
Test Score - 85
Nov 2007 – May 2008 Spanish American Institute (New York)
Advanced English and Business English
Jan 2007 – July 2007 Manhanttanville College (New York)
Psychology and Advanced English
Sept 2002 – June 2006 Taurida Humanitarian Ecology Institute (Ukraine)
Bachelor Degree in English and German
Work Experience:
March 2012 - ... Assistant Director JSC “Ivano-Frankivsk Locomotive Repair Plant”
Duties:
Assisting director with paperwork
English/Russian/Ukrainian translations; websites content filling
Helping arranging director’s diary
Marketing products on international markets
Leading negotiations and correspondence with potential foreign customers
General administrative tasks, using the computer to maintain information
Oct 2011 – Dec 2011 Sales Assistant RIVER ISLAND TM (UK)
Duties:
Serving customers
Advising on store products
Ensuring that a tidy and hygienic environment was maintained
Till operation and cash handling
June 2010 – Aug 2010 Assistant Manager SELECT BLACK SEA Ltd (Ukraine)
Duties:
Arranging cruise ship of offshore tours along the Black Sea coast of Ukraine
Translating from Russian to English or vice versa; websites content filling
Responding all correspondence via email, letter and telephone enquiries
Ensuring that all the documentation pertaining to the travel plans
General administrative tasks, using the computer to maintain information
Sept 2009 – May 2010 Sales Assistant POLOGARAGE TM (Ukraine)
Duties:
Serving customers
Advising on store products
Ensuring that a tidy and hygienic environment was maintained
Till operation and cash handling
April 2008 – May 2009 Receptionist Blue Jay (New York)
Duties:
Manning the reception desk
Handling the telephones
Responding to emails
General office administration (Faxing, Filing, Typing)
Nov 2006 – Nov 2007 Au Pair Private Household (New York)
Duties:
Looking after 2 small children
Accompanying the children to school and activities
Ensuring that a stimulating environment was maintained
Providing a safe and hygienic environment
July 2005 – Sept 2005 Restaurant Receptionist Outback Steak House (Tennessee)
Duties:
Meeting and greeting guests
Booking reservations
Handling telephone enquiries
Proving a professional service
Hobbies and Interests:
Travelling, Reading, Theatre and Cinema, Sport and Keeping Fit