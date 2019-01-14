nata_denata

Грамотный перевод текстов (English)

Education

September 2011 – June 2014 National University of State Tax Service of Ukraine, finance and credit

Further Education

May 15th to 16th of 2014 Seafreight Training – Orange College – Baden bei Wien, Austria

Professional Career

December 2012 – May 2016 Sea Freight customer service and operation coordinator at the company TOW Gebruder Weiss Kiev – Price negotiations with Sea Line and trucking companies as issue of offer for Customers. Find the best logistic solution for the customer’s needs. And full operation formalities.

June 2011 - October 2012 Trucking and Sea Freight operation coordinator at the company Quehenberger Logistics UKR – FTL, LTL, FCL, LCL Export and Import, Inland trucking.