Vladimir Gerasichev nemoVGnemoVG
VLADIMIR GERASICHEV
Birthday: 12 January 1987
Residence: Russia, Saint-Petersburg
Languages: Russian – native, English, French
Contact(e-mail): [email protected]
SPECIALISATION
Translation: English -> Russian, French -> Russian
Computer Science
COMPUTING SKILLS
Languages: Delphi, JavaScript
Web: HTML, DHTML, JavaScript, making-up, content-writing
Other: Matlab, Ansys, MathCad, Photoshop, PowerPoint
EXPERIENCE
English: English-school, technical English at the University (Physical Faculty), self-education
French: self-education, hobby group at the University
Web: HTML, JavaScript and content in several projects
Programming: Pascal/Delphi – 5 years
Matlab, Ansys: studied at the University. Know well the kernel of Matlab and some Toolboxes (Simulink and several signal-processing tools).
Ansys: Modeling of mechanical, electromagnetic and hydrodynamic processes.
EDUCATION
Student of Saint-Petersburg State University (faculty of Physics)