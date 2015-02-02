Clent side VBA + Pl/sql + T-SQL programmer

Technology

Summary :

Languages/Programming: VBA (for Access, Excel, cmd, Outlook), PL/SQL, T-SQL, HTML, PHP, XML, SMTP

Systems: Linux (Ubuntu), Unix, Windows * /NT v4.0

Networking: TCP/IP, SMTP, FTP

Databases: MsSQL, Oracle 9/10/11g, MS Access

Professional Experience

UniCredit group, Kyiv

Market risk professional, 2011 to Present

Reporting system on bonds and credit risk , analytical requests, revaluation

of portfolio

Accomplishments:

Yield to maturity calculator for portfolio bonds (MsAccess 2010, IE6-8 automatization)

Creator of a depository of government bonds with consolidation market data by them (YTM, volatility and current price)

Organize work process in credit risk department, make data transfer from Oracle to MsSQL server with joining two

different systems SAS and PROFIX (db-link, ODBC, Oracle package)

UkrFinSoft.com.ua

Developer, 2013 to Present

Ukraine finance market overview - like a project from myself.

Ukrainian Railway, IT department

Lead Programmer, 2008 to 2011

Lead programmers are responsible for develop reports system inside

organization, build a systems of calculation for cargo transfer inside

company from senders to clients.

Accomplishments:

solutions for loading station productivity.

CTL – control files loader for Oracle by CMD in Windows.

· PHP tuning and .htaccess protection on official web site

Experience with commercial systems

MS SQL Server 2000, IBase, Oracle, Crystal Report. Began the study 1С, Lotus, Gimp, Autodesk Maya 2011,

SAS, PROFIX