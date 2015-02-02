Technology
Summary :
Languages/Programming: VBA (for Access, Excel, cmd, Outlook), PL/SQL, T-SQL, HTML, PHP, XML, SMTP
Systems: Linux (Ubuntu), Unix, Windows * /NT v4.0
Networking: TCP/IP, SMTP, FTP
Databases: MsSQL, Oracle 9/10/11g, MS Access
Professional Experience
UniCredit group, Kyiv
Market risk professional, 2011 to Present
Reporting system on bonds and credit risk , analytical requests, revaluation
of portfolio
Accomplishments:
- Yield to maturity calculator for portfolio bonds (MsAccess 2010, IE6-8 automatization)
- Creator of a depository of government bonds with consolidation market data by them (YTM, volatility and current price)
different systems SAS and PROFIX (db-link, ODBC, Oracle package)
Developer, 2013 to Present
Ukraine finance market overview - like a project from myself.
Ukrainian Railway, IT department
Lead Programmer, 2008 to 2011
Lead programmers are responsible for develop reports system inside
organization, build a systems of calculation for cargo transfer inside
company from senders to clients.
Accomplishments:
- solutions for loading station productivity.
- CTL – control files loader for Oracle by CMD in Windows.
Experience with commercial systems
MS SQL Server 2000, IBase, Oracle, Crystal Report. Began the study 1С, Lotus, Gimp, Autodesk Maya 2011,
SAS, PROFIX