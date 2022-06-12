Graphic designer, decorator, artist

I am 22 years old, I am a designer and artist who creates something new and unique. I value my knowledge of pomimographic design, I also trained as a fashion designer. My whole life is built on art and I'm not going to stop there. I draw in Procreate, I also have photoshop skills. In addition to such formations, I also have the skills of an administrator and a psychologist. I am a confident PC user, but mostly I work on a tablet. As a person, I am responsive and very attentive to details, I always compromise and calmly respond to criticism.