Andrey_Shykov
17/06/1985
Objective
PHP developer
Summary
Experience
June/2010 - March/2012
Company Name: Orneon
Location: Kyiv, Ukraine
Position: PHP developer
Project Description:A payment system(includes many different payment methods like VISA, etc) for online gambling sites.
Job Responsibilities:Developing and support(fixing bugs) of the payment system's PHP side. Common tasks included: 1)Adding support for new payment methods(EntroPay, PayPal, etc); Developing new functionality like: live chat, URU checks, etc; 2)Improving security of the system: eliminating possible XSS, session-fixation and other types of web-vulnerabilities; 3)Developing internal back-office application for payment system's administators;
My responsibilities were PHP and front-end side and developing was mainly about connecting logic from the DB with clients. And special DBA developers worked on writing logic concentrated in stored procedures.
Technologies Used:
PHP5, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Linux(Fedora, Suse, Debian), XDebug, TFS(for Visual Studio), MSSQL(but little due to presence of special DBAs)
September/2009 -June/2010
Company Name: Yakaboo
Location: Kyiv, Ukraine
Position: PHP developer
Project Description:Online-store
Job Responsibilities:Developing new functionality for online store website.
Technologies Used:
PHP5, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, MySQL, Linux
September/2009 -June/2010
Company Name:Svitpokupok
Location: Kyiv, Ukraine
Position: PHP developer
Project Description:Online-store
Job Responsibilities:Developing new functionality for online store website.
Technologies Used:
PHP5, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, MySQL, Linux