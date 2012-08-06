Web-программирование(PHP, JavaScript, MySQL).

Andrey_Shykov

17/06/1985

Objective

PHP developer

Summary

Experience

June/2010 - March/2012

Company Name: Orneon

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Position: PHP developer

Project Description:A payment system(includes many different payment methods like VISA, etc) for online gambling sites.

Job Responsibilities:Developing and support(fixing bugs) of the payment system's PHP side. Common tasks included: 1)Adding support for new payment methods(EntroPay, PayPal, etc); Developing new functionality like: live chat, URU checks, etc; 2)Improving security of the system: eliminating possible XSS, session-fixation and other types of web-vulnerabilities; 3)Developing internal back-office application for payment system's administators;

My responsibilities were PHP and front-end side and developing was mainly about connecting logic from the DB with clients. And special DBA developers worked on writing logic concentrated in stored procedures.

Technologies Used:

PHP5, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Linux(Fedora, Suse, Debian), XDebug, TFS(for Visual Studio), MSSQL(but little due to presence of special DBAs)

September/2009 -June/2010

Company Name: Yakaboo

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Position: PHP developer

Project Description:Online-store

Job Responsibilities:Developing new functionality for online store website.

Technologies Used:

PHP5, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, MySQL, Linux

September/2009 -June/2010

Company Name:Svitpokupok

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Position: PHP developer

Project Description:Online-store

Job Responsibilities:Developing new functionality for online store website.

Technologies Used:

PHP5, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, MySQL, Linux