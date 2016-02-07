android developer

Выполнил 5 проектов которые можно найти на гугл плей.

[email protected]

Currently involved in the development of 4 client-server applications:

- Part messenger where the user directly sends and receives messages(written without the use of third-party libraries, such as a parser or image

loader);

- A showcase application fortype ello);

-The application for downloading and opening files within theapplication. Work with mp3,mp4,pdf,djvu,fb2 and other mime types. Real-time

shows the percentage of download. It works with the server. Weighs 282

kilobytes.

-Client- server application that shows the weather in any city of the world. As an example of work with the json and webView.

At the moment the play marketposted 5 applications:

-card game (2000 races);

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.drunkman.www

-directory of metro (50 races);

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uatest

-Test (8000 races);

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uatest

- Rain Simulator(Just filled);

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rainsimmulator

-abstractweather(Justfilled);

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.and_55_http

In the learning process as anexample of working with different technologies developed such applications:

two applications for SQLite (reference torelational and hierarchical diary on);

- Pixel simulator weather conditions, as anexample of working with multithreading;

-tic-tac-toe;

-sapper;

-based applications to work with the camera;

-application for working with audio;

-application for working with video;

-application for working with GPS, Google Maps;

-application simulates a box of counter strikein 3D, as an example of working with Open GL;