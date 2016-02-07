Выполнил 5 проектов которые можно найти на гугл плей.
Currently involved in the development of 4 client-server applications:
- Part messenger where the user directly sends and receives messages(written without the use of third-party libraries, such as a parser or image
loader);
- A showcase application fortype ello);
-The application for downloading and opening files within theapplication. Work with mp3,mp4,pdf,djvu,fb2 and other mime types. Real-time
shows the percentage of download. It works with the server. Weighs 282
kilobytes.
-Client- server application that shows the weather in any city of the world. As an example of work with the json and webView.
At the moment the play marketposted 5 applications:
-card game (2000 races);
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.drunkman.www
-directory of metro (50 races);
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uatest
-Test (8000 races);
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uatest
- Rain Simulator(Just filled);
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rainsimmulator
-abstractweather(Justfilled);
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.and_55_http
In the learning process as anexample of working with different technologies developed such applications:
two applications for SQLite (reference torelational and hierarchical diary on);
- Pixel simulator weather conditions, as anexample of working with multithreading;
-tic-tac-toe;
-sapper;
-based applications to work with the camera;
-application for working with audio;
-application for working with video;
-application for working with GPS, Google Maps;
-application simulates a box of counter strikein 3D, as an example of working with Open GL;