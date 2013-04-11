QA Enginner

Education:

Specialist degree in computer science, Vinnitsa National Technical University institute of information technologies and computer science, 2005 – 2010.

Specialist degree in management of organizations, Vinnitsa National Technical University institute of progressive technology, 2009 – 2011.

February 2011 – June 2011. Freelance QA (Technologies - .Net, C#, MS SQL). Project - Desktop application for business.

June – October 2011 – Testing. (Embedded)

October 2011 – December 2012 - QA engineer (Web project – Internet shops) API, 1C and documentation Automation (Silk Test, Test Complete)

December 2012 – Until now – QA engineer (Web project) CRM system. Testing, analysis, write documentation

Technological skills:

Relative databases

CRM and ERP system

Software testing

Agaile Methodologies

Test Design Methodologies

Software:

MS Office

Test Complete, Silk Test

Fogbugz, Redmine, JIRA

TestLink

MS SQL server 2005

Outlook