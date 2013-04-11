Education:
Specialist degree in computer science, Vinnitsa National Technical University institute of information technologies and computer science, 2005 – 2010.
Specialist degree in management of organizations, Vinnitsa National Technical University institute of progressive technology, 2009 – 2011.
February 2011 – June 2011. Freelance QA (Technologies - .Net, C#, MS SQL). Project - Desktop application for business.
June – October 2011 – Testing. (Embedded)
October 2011 – December 2012 - QA engineer (Web project – Internet shops) API, 1C and documentation Automation (Silk Test, Test Complete)
December 2012 – Until now – QA engineer (Web project) CRM system. Testing, analysis, write documentation
Technological skills:
Relative databases
CRM and ERP system
Software testing
Agaile Methodologies
Test Design Methodologies
Software:
MS Office
Test Complete, Silk Test
Fogbugz, Redmine, JIRA
TestLink
MS SQL server 2005
Outlook