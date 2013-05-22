IT Support expert

Oleg Ustyuzhin

E-mail: [email protected]

Home Address: Behounkova 2460, Prague 15800, Czech Republic

Mobile: +420 731 624748

PROFILE

Excellent IT manager with the mastery of an Enterprise IT infrastructure management and support

Advanced education and professional development in science of Computing for more than 15 years made me a real expert in the realm of IT technologies. Having focused on Security solutions from Microsoft and Cisco and on support of business solutions built on Application servers from Oracle and IBM I became a holder of a valuable knowledgebase in conjunction with sharp analytical skills to identify weaknesses and improvement of business solutions. Working as a team player and as an individual I proved my highly effectiveness for business processes in cooperation with other business units.

TRAININGS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Courses

2011 Oracle WebLogic Server 11g: Advanced Administration

2009 H4311S – Perl Programming

2008 Jacada Interface Server (JIS)

2008 WA361CZ – IBM WebSphere Application Server V6.1 Administration on Windows

2006 MOC 2287 – Microsoft Operations Manager 2005

2005 MOC 2279 – Planning, Implementing, and Maintaining a MS Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Infrastructure

MOC 2400 – Implementing and Managing Microsoft Exchange Server 2003

MOC 2824 – Implementing Microsoft Internet Security and Acceleration Server 2004

2000 M 759 – Implementing a database Design on Microsoft SQL Server 6.5

M 867 – System Administration for Microsoft SQL Server 6.5

Formal education

2011 – 2013 Anglo-American University, Master of Business Administration (in progress)

1984 – 1991 Donetsk Polytechnic University, computing technique, System Analysis Diploma, recognized by Czech Institute of Advanced Technology in Prague (CVUT) in 2004 and National Recognition Information Centre for United Kingdom (UK NARIC) in 2007.

1984 Secondary school

Qualifications

MCSA Messaging, MCSA, MCP

MCP transcript: https://mcp.microsoft.com/authenticate/validatemcp.aspx Transcript ID: 731223; Access Code: 723798544

WORK EXPERIENCE

Technical Leader, Prague, CZ since 2008

Environment

- MS Windows 2003/2008 Server, MS SQL 2005/2008, MS IIS 6.0, 7.0, MS Virtual Server, Citrix Xen Server, Citrix Access Gateway, Xen Desktop, Apache/tomcat, MS SharePoint, Oracle Web Logic, HP Unix; Free BSD; OpenVPN;

- Hardware: HP ProLiant; Juniper SSG;

- Web application support; VB script; C Sharp;

Responsibilities

- Providing second level support for four strategic services (three publicly available and one internal ones);

- Participation as a member or a leader in various projects related to improvement/redesign/upgrade/migration of the above services;

- Responsibilities related to the service ownership (two services)

Projects

- Deployment of Citrix XenDesktop VDI Edition (02.2013 – 05.2013)

- Migration from Citrix Citrix XenApp Fundamentals for Windows Server 2003 to Citrix XenDesktop VDI Edition (11.2012 – 01.2013)

- Deployment of Citrix Citrix XenApp Fundamentals for Windows Server 2003 (12.2011 – 01.2012)

- Corporate VPN network built on OpenVPN solution (08.2009 – 09.2009)

IT Manager, Connectronics s.r.o. (former Barco Manufacturing s.r.o.), Kladno, CZ 2003 – 2008

Environment

- MS Windows 2003 Server, MS Windows Exchange Server 2003, MS SQL 2000/2005, MS IIS 6.0, MS Virtual Server 2005, MS Windows PowerShell, CA Bright Store ARCserve Backup, HP Insight Diagnostics.

- Hardware: HP ProLiant, HP Storage Works Library; Cisco PIX, Cisco Catalyst;

- Development: MS Visual Studio 2005; MS SQL 2000/2005 SDK; .NET Framework, ASP.NET, C Sharp; JavaScript; VB script; HTML; MS SharePoint Services 3.0;

Responsibilities

- Daily IT operations tasks; Incident management process leadership; Cooperation with Central IT Department in Belgium and other IT Managers within the corporation;

- IT finances process participation (budget planning and control, orders, cost effectiveness);

- A key point of contact for the whole site ongoing initiatives;

- Coordination of implementation plan for enterprise applications and projects; Internal Audit;

- AD Users and Computers management; MS Exchange 2003 Administrative Tasks; Group Policy Management; Server hardware management; Mail System Management (mail flowing control and report, mail delivery troubleshooting, Antivirus)

- Client system securing, hot fix/patch management and security analysis (WSUS, WMI, MSBA, Antivirus);

- WAN traffic management and report (Cisco IOS, traffic sniffing and monitoring, LAN/WAN troubleshooting);

Projects

- Secure Web Site on a dedicated server powerd by MS SharePoint Services 3.0 (12.2006 – 03.2007; hardware and security design; MS SharePoint, PKI, MS SQL Server 2000);

- ISO documentation migration from folder structure to MS SharePoint 2.0 and later 3.0 (01.2006 – 07.2007; team leader; site re-design; customer training; MS Share Point 3.0, MS SQL 2000);

- Production traceability and reporting web application (03.2006 – 10.2006; team leader and developer; MS Visual Studio 2005 C Sharp, JavaScript, MS SQL 2000);

- Customization of a Tools kit for accounts department (01.2005 – 06.2005);

- MS SUS 1.0 Plug-in, client patch and hot fix reports (04.2004 – 06.2004; developer; VB script);

- PBX accounting and Web reporting (10.2003 – 02.2004; developer; Web application);

IT Support Engineer, “Technika”, Industrial Cable Manufacturing plant, Donetsk, Ukraine 2000 – 2002

Environment

- Unix Free BSD 4, MS Windows 2000 Server, InterBase DB Server

- Development: IDE Delphi 5, Delphi 6

Responsibilities

- Support and administration of UNIX and Windows systems;

- User and Computer management;

- LAN/WAN management;

Projects

- Company Security and Logging system (02.2001 – 10.2001); developer

- Production control and reporting system (06.2001 – 03.2002); developer

PERSONAL

Date of birth 31/12/1966

Family status Married, have a daughter of 18

Languages Russian – native speaker; English – fluently; Czech – fluently

Driving License B (since 1995)

Hobbies Swimming, athletic sports, jogging; traveling;