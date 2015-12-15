Олег Захарчук oleg_zakharchukoleg_zakharchuk
I specialize in black-box software testing of web, desktop, mobile applications focusing on manual functional testing.Over 1 year experience in Software Testing;
Understanding of product development lifecycles (Waterfall, V-model, Agile/Scrum, Kanban);
Analysis and testing of requirements;
Knowledge of software testing levels - unit testing, integration testing, system testing, acceptance testing;
Wide range of test methodologies, types and approaches knowledge and usage:
Static and dynamic;
Black-box, white-box, grey box testing;
Positive and negative;
Smoke, sanity, regression, functional, security, GUI, usability, installation, configuration performance testing using Jmeter tool; Ad-hoc, exploratory;
Test design techniques appliance:
Equivalence partitioning;
Boundary values analysis;
Pair wise testing;
Experience in developing test plans, test suites, test cases, traceability matrices, check lists, bug reports;
Experience in time estimations
Result-oriented, client-oriented, initiative, team-player, willing to learn and grow, analytic mind, responsible, leadership skills, communicative.
LANGUAGE: Ukrainian/Russian (native), English (Pre intermediate)
SKILLS: Systems:Microsoft Windows XP/7/8, Unix(FreeBSD), Linux(Ubuntu 14-04) ;
Operating Office Tools: MS Office Microsoft Project, Ms Visio;·
SQL Server Management Studio 2008 R2; ·
VMWare Workstation, Virtual Box;·
Intellij IDEA ;·
CMS Joomla 3.3;·
Basic knowledge HTML/CSS, PHP, JS, C++;
TOOLS: Jira, Putty;
