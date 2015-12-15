QA Engineer(tester), Manual Tester

I specialize in black-box software testing of web, desktop, mobile applications focusing on manual functional testing.Over 1 year experience in Software Testing;

Understanding of product development lifecycles (Waterfall, V-model, Agile/Scrum, Kanban);

Analysis and testing of requirements;

Knowledge of software testing levels - unit testing, integration testing, system testing, acceptance testing;

Wide range of test methodologies, types and approaches knowledge and usage:

Static and dynamic;

Black-box, white-box, grey box testing;

Positive and negative;

Smoke, sanity, regression, functional, security, GUI, usability, installation, configuration performance testing using Jmeter tool; Ad-hoc, exploratory;

Test design techniques appliance:

Equivalence partitioning;

Boundary values analysis;

Pair wise testing;

Experience in developing test plans, test suites, test cases, traceability matrices, check lists, bug reports;

Experience in time estimations

Result-oriented, client-oriented, initiative, team-player, willing to learn and grow, analytic mind, responsible, leadership skills, communicative.

LANGUAGE: Ukrainian/Russian (native), English (Pre intermediate)

SKILLS: Systems:Microsoft Windows XP/7/8, Unix(FreeBSD), Linux(Ubuntu 14-04) ;

Operating Office Tools: MS Office Microsoft Project, Ms Visio;·

SQL Server Management Studio 2008 R2; ·

VMWare Workstation, Virtual Box;·

Intellij IDEA ;·

CMS Joomla 3.3;·

Basic knowledge HTML/CSS, PHP, JS, C++;

TOOLS: Jira, Putty;