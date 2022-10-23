olena_yakimova

Translations Eng>Ru/Ukr>En

I am freelance translator. I hold a Master’s degree in English Philology and have worked professionally in the translation field for the past two years. In my current position I translate documents from English to Russian/Ukrainian and vice versa in different areas of expertise, such as law, finance, technology, general medicine,

marketing and others. I am native Ukrainian and Russian, so I have a firm grasp of these languages. Besides, I am completely fluent in English, having deep understanding of proper sentence structure, grammar rules and vocabulary. I am highly motivated by my work and get satisfaction from what I am doing. I approach my work in a professional manner and always plan it carefully, but can also react to anything that may crop up and change my style to suit this. I

have a keen eye for detail and have been praised regularly for my accurate

work.