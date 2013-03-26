[email protected]

(347) 792-9662

EXPERIENCE

2010 – 2011 TV Ekspert magazine Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Layout and design of covers, articles and advertisements.

2009 – 2010 Mastak printing house Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Prepress and creation of outdoor and print advertising, signage, imprint and corporate ID.

2008 – 2009 Sako photo studio Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

PHOTOGRAPHER, GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Photography, retouching, framing, color correction and editing.

EDUCATION

2004 – 2009 Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN GRAPHIC AND INTERIOR DESIGN

2000 – 2004 Natural Sciences and Mathematics Lyceum Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk

HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA

SOFTWARE SKILLS

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, CorelDraw, QuarkXPress.

KEY QUALITIES

Hard working, responsible.