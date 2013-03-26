(347) 792-9662
EXPERIENCE
2010 – 2011 TV Ekspert magazine Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
Layout and design of covers, articles and advertisements.
2009 – 2010 Mastak printing house Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
Prepress and creation of outdoor and print advertising, signage, imprint and corporate ID.
2008 – 2009 Sako photo studio Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk
PHOTOGRAPHER, GRAPHIC DESIGNER
Photography, retouching, framing, color correction and editing.
EDUCATION
2004 – 2009 Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN GRAPHIC AND INTERIOR DESIGN
2000 – 2004 Natural Sciences and Mathematics Lyceum Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk
HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
SOFTWARE SKILLS
Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, CorelDraw, QuarkXPress.
KEY QUALITIES
Hard working, responsible.