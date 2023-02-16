Проектировщик, архитектор, дизайнер

PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

Performance and results oriented architect and interior designer with over 12 years of hands-on experience at a leading architecture firm. Experience in developing construction drawings for buildings and interiors. Working with 3D visualization. Interested in the roles of draftsman, interior designer to apply my varied experience.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS

- I have a creative, spatial and figurative thinking and a flexible mind.

- I successfully study and apply the accumulated knowledge in the development of design solutions, engineering systems, necessary working documentation, architectural drawings.

- Prone to practicality and functionality for the ideal implementation of tasks when working in a team.

- Autodesk AutoCAD

- Autodesk 3Dmax

- Adobe Photoshop

- CorelDRAW

- Adobe Illustrator

- Microsoft Office (Word, Excel)

EXPERIENCE

ARM "VEGA" - Designer Interior 2014 – 2022

- Successfully invented and designed more than 30 design projects of private apartments and houses, which were successfully implemented and handed over to clients.

- Professionally developed construction drawings: electrical diagrams, plumbing plans, lighting schemes, switches, and also developed floor and ceiling plans with indications of materials and their quantities - this is very convenient and practical for construction work.

- I managed to come up with interesting ideas for interiors, draw them so that the client wants to implement them.

- Created and participated in the construction work of the design project of the office of an international IT company.

ARM "VEGA" - Architect-Restorer 2009 – 2014

- Diligently created drawings of architectural details of historical facades of public and private orders, built drawings for sculptors.- Working well in a team of designers, architects and builders, I created drawings of building facades for their subsequent restoration.- I have done work on measurements, drawing measurements, searching for archival references, drawing working drawings and implemented more than 15 successful architectural projects for restoration and reconstruction.- I made beautiful drawings of facades and interiors for coordination of work in committee bodies.- Having an innate sense of beauty, I ideally matched colors and building materialsEDUCATIONMaster’s Degree in DesignSt. Petersburg State Academy of Art and Industry named after Stieglitz (formerly named after Mukhina), Saint Petersburg, Russia.CERTIFICATIONSAutodesk Certified Professional: AutoCAD for Design and Drafting Exam Prep

Languages: English – Intermediate (В), Russian - Fluent. Romanian - Beginner Proficiency.