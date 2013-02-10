I have 1+ year in software development for Windows, Mac OS and cross-platform systems for industry companies.My primary development experience is Windows based.

I have implemented or took part as a team member in different size projects including full application design from scratch, feature improvements in existing projects, performance and system tunnings, bug fixing, and testing project.

Have experience in Qt 4, Qt 5, Python, MySQL, OpenGL and networkprogramming.

Have good comunication skills with engineers.

Time allocation on recent projects was: 30% - analysis and architecture design, 70% - coding and bug fixing.

Programming languages/Technologies/RDBMS tools:

• C++\Qt.

Operating Systems:

• Windows.

• Mac OS.

Other Skills:

• QT.

• CMake.

• SCM: SVN, GIT.

• OOP.