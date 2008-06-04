The experience in software development above 12 years.
The basic specialisation: С/С++.
Technical Skills:
* Operating system: MS Windows 3.x/9x/NT/2000/XP, Linux, MS DOS.
* Programming languages: C/C++, Assembler, SQL, Pascal, Python, HTML, JavaScript.
* Development tools: MS Visual C++, GNU C/C++ Compiler, Watcom C/C++, Borland C++, Turbo Pascal, MASM, TASM.
* Libraries and technologies: Win32 API, STL, MFC, Multithreading, ActiveX, COM, DAO, ODBC, Win DDK, Sockets, TCP/IP.
* Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL, MS Access.
Relevant Skills:
* Object-oriented programming
* Program interface design
* GUI development (MFC)
* Multithreaded programming
* Win32 API Programming
* Knowledge in mathematics and the theory of algorithms.
* DLL development
* System programming
* Drivers development
* Communications (serial ports, parallel ports)
* Sockets (IPX, TCP/IP)
* Familiar with the PC hardware
Resume: http://otop.ucoz.ru