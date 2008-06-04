The experience in software development above 12 years.

The basic specialisation: С/С++.

Technical Skills:

* Operating system: MS Windows 3.x/9x/NT/2000/XP, Linux, MS DOS.

* Programming languages: C/C++, Assembler, SQL, Pascal, Python, HTML, JavaScript.

* Development tools: MS Visual C++, GNU C/C++ Compiler, Watcom C/C++, Borland C++, Turbo Pascal, MASM, TASM.

* Libraries and technologies: Win32 API, STL, MFC, Multithreading, ActiveX, COM, DAO, ODBC, Win DDK, Sockets, TCP/IP.

* Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL, MS Access.

Relevant Skills:

* Object-oriented programming

* Program interface design

* GUI development (MFC)

* Multithreaded programming

* Win32 API Programming

* Knowledge in mathematics and the theory of algorithms.

* DLL development

* System programming

* Drivers development

* Communications (serial ports, parallel ports)

* Sockets (IPX, TCP/IP)

* Familiar with the PC hardware

Resume: http://otop.ucoz.ru