Переводчик; Сценарист компьютерных игр
Образование:
- Высшее (ф-т журналистики МГУ)
Оконченные учебные заведения:
- 1999 - МГУ, факультет журналистики, специальность "журналист", дипломная работа по кафедре иностранной литературы и иностранной журналистики на тему проблем перевода произведений Дж. Р. Р. Толкина
- 1994 - Школа-гимназия № 91 при РАПН, профиль "А" (гуманитарный)
- 2 года в должности сценариста в компании-разработчике мобильных игр
- Более 15 лет опыта в переводческой отрасли
- Перевод десятков компьютерных игр, сотрудничество с крупнейшими российскими компаниями в сфере разработки и локализации игр: Nival, Бука, Snowball и др.
- Перевод нескольких книг (научная фантастика, фэнтези) в издательстве "Титул" под руководством В. Баканова
- Effectiff: We have employed Mr. Martynov as a contractor for a number of English to Russian translation jobs for our important Western clients. He worked very fast and we were always satisfied with his work. Effectiff Services can recommend him for translation from English to Russian. - Tatyana Frolova, Deputy Director General Email: [email protected] Effectiff Services (est. 1998) is a translationcompany that unites the efforts of more than 1,000 translators, editors, proofreaders, and other experts. Effectiff is the official Russian translator of the European Commission.
- Nival: Oleg Martynov has been working withvarious branches of Nival for many years, providing high-quality English to Russian and Russian to English translations of various texts pertaining to video game localization and development. He has been involved in a large number of projects, including Heroes of Might and Magic 5 in 2006 (with add-ons in2008) and Prime World in 2012. - Timur Suzi, Executive Director linkedin.com/in/timursuzi Nival is an independent game developer focused onthe strategy genre. The company was founded in 1996 by games industry veteran Sergey Orlovskiy, who currently serves as the company’s CEO. Nival began publishing its own games in 2005.
- Mail.Ru: Oleg Martynov is a valued collaborator of both Mail.Ru and Mail.Ru Games. His good linguistic skills and reliability induced us to employ him for creating the English version of Mail.Ru’s webmail interface, and he is also part of the team localizing The Lord of the Rings Online into Russian. He was also very effective in our international contacts during the development of a number of games, including the World of Speed. - Ivan Voznyak, Producer Email: [email protected] Mail.Ru Group is a Russian Internet company. It was started in1998 as an e-mail service (hence the name) and went on to becomea major player in the Russophonesegment of Internet. Its gaming branch, Mail.Ru Games, is the leader of theinteractive entertainment market in Eastern Europe,uniting the best developers of client and browser-based MMOs as well as games for social networks and mobile devices.
