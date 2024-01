papillon_blanc

CV

Irina Sokolova

Technical & Literary Translation, Freelance

Education

2007-2012 Journalism & Literary Proficiency Institute, Moscow(ИЖЛТ), Literary Translation & Editing Faculty.

1997-2007 Gymnasium #44, Kursk, graduated with honours

Languages

English – Advanced level, First Cambridge Certificate, grade A, 2007. Certificate in Scientific and Technical Literature Translation, 2007.

French – Intermediate level

Spanish – Start-up level

Additional Information

The Russian(2nd place, 2007), English(3rd place, 2007) languages and Russian Literature regional school contests, “Polyglot” MES Competition.

Proofreading, editing and illustrating school newspapers. Conducting excursions for American visitors.

Participating in “Listen. Read. Learn.” Kursk State University project.

PC skills: Microsoft Word, Microsoft Power Point, Adobe Photoshop.

Personal Traits

Efficiency, accuracy, responsibility.

Contact Details

E-mail: [email protected]

Mobile: +7-926-749-36-69