SUMMARY Programming:

ASP.Net, ASP, PHP 4, (D)HTML, CSS, JavaScript + CrossBrowsing, VBScript, XML, SQL, C#, SOAP;

Database Servers: MSSQL Server, MySQL, Interbase;

Web Servers: Apache, IIS (installation and configuration);

Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio .Net

Delphi and relational data bases; MS Access;

Graphical programs: Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Macromedia Flash, Macromedia Fireworks etc;

Office programs: MS Office, OpenOffice, StarOffice;

Microsoft Visual SourceSafe;

Technical users support.

Operation systems: Windows 2000 (Pro, Server), Windows XP, Windows 2003, Linux (ASP, SuSE), Sun Solaris, DOS, Win9.x, Win NT;

EXPERIENCE

02.2003 - now SDS Ukraine Kiev

Senior Programmer

Web-sites, DataBases development

Development of insurance company site "James Penn Upholstery" (ASP, VBScript, MSSQL)

Development of e-shop site "Panels Direct" (ASP, VBScript, MSSQL)

Development of recruiting agency site "Job Sorter" (ASP.Net, C#)

Creation of portal "JoinFriends" for friends reuniting who studied or worked in Russia (PHP, MySQL)

Portal "Radio Past" (ASP, VBScript) (admin system, front-end)

Portal "The Industry LA" (ASP, VBScript) (admin system, front-end)

04.2002 - 02.2003 "Mirotel" Kiev

Leading engineer-programmer

Web-sites, DataBases development

Creation of site for people who lived in South Africa for finding old frinds "SAReunited" (PHP, MySQL,JavaScript). User registration, profile, photo gallery.

Creation of site "UAFriends" (PHP, MySQL, JavaScript). User registration, profile, creation of art gallery, search.

Creation of e-commerce site "Sabaki" (PHP, MySQL, JavaScript).

Creation of e-commerce site "ShopFittingsDirect" (PHP, MySQL, JavaScript).

Creation of Festive Marketplace site "Mercado Entertainment" (ASP, MSSQL, JScript).

02.2000 - 04.2002 "Andromeda Ukraine LTD"

Leading engineer-programmer

PHP, ASP, (D)HTML, Delphi programming, SQL, DataBase development

Implementation of online payment systems for sites.

Advertising and promotion of sites;

Discussing of technical side with customer and creation of technical documentation (technical and functional documentation);

Development of playing websites "Win the Million" , "Lottery" (ASP, MS SQL Server, JavaScript); Implementation of banner system;

Development of site for marriage agency "EndlessLove" (ASP, MS SQL Server);

Development of E-Magazine "Eastern Economist"(PHP, MySQL, JavaScript);

Creation of site for marriage agency "EndlessLove" on PHP, MySQL, JavaScript;

08.1999 - 08.2001 "Regional Dispatching center (South-West power system)" Vinnitsa

Engineer-programmer

Development of programs for power engineering using Delphi and databases (Paradox, dBase, InterBase, MS SQL Server).

calculation of short-circuit place at air-lines;

system of automated application creation for dispatchers

automatic system for encoded email receiving.

Software installation. Technical user support.

08.1996 - 10.1999 Firm "Violvi" Vinnitsa

Engineer programmer

Microsoft Access data base; Delphi, Paradox, dBase, InterBase;

Assembling and configuration of PC, software installation.

Development of programs for storehouse and shop using MS Access,Delphi;

EDUCATION

1993 - 1999 Vinnitsa State Technical University

Speciality: power engineering

EXPIRIENCE in IT Since 1993

LANGUAGE KNOWLEDGE: English - free spoken language, writing and reading; technical translation

Russian, Ukrainian - native languages

German - primary knowledge