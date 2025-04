Front-End Developer

I am a hardworking and well-organized person with relevant practical experience in front-end development. I have a great desire to do programming and I want to devote all my time to this. I have good knowledge of HTML, CSS, cross-browser and adaptive markup skills. I am well familiar with Javascript, React framework and I have practical skills. I am a quick learner and develop my skills every day.

Skills

HTML/CSS: cross-browser and adaptive markup skills. Flexbox, grid layout. Work with psd mockup.

Technologies: HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, JSON, AJAX, XML, jQuery, Bootstrap, Foundation, Sass

Tools: Gulp, Git, SVN, Avocode, FSviewer, JIRA, Chrome DevTools, Firebug

Photoshop, Figma, Visual Studio Code, Sublime Text