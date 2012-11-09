Качественный перевод. Языки: Русский,Украинский, Английский, Турецкий.

Languages > > Native Ukrainian > Native Russian > Fluent English > Beginner of Polish > n

Fluent Turkish > > Have experience with translations: translation of technical information from Russian into English to Russian, translation of advertising brochures, simultaneous translation from Russian into English to Russian. I also have the experience of traveling abroad as an interpreter. The negotiations were successful.

April of 2006 - September of 2006 -Manufacturing practice in Great Britan, Kent.

September of 2007- June of 2008 - Member of the Polish House in Zhitomir city.