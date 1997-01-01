pratskovaliliia

Pratskova

Pratskova Liliia Tel.: +380952891054; +380932864597E-mail: [email protected]Date of birth: 01.01.1997 Education 2014 KyivNational University of Food Technologies Specialty: Manager of Tourism Business 2014 – finished High School 2010 – 2013 -art school Work Experience July - August 2015 – counselor in children camp «The road of kindness» Organizing campactivities for children; planning teen’s free time; workshops, quests.2013 - artDirector assistant in the Palace of

culture. Organizing festivals, concerts. Coordinating event at the regional