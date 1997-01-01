pratskovaliliia

Лилия Працкова pratskovaliliiapratskovaliliia
Pratskova Liliia Tel.: +380952891054; +380932864597E-mail: [email protected]Date of birth: 01.01.1997Education2014 KyivNational University of Food TechnologiesSpecialty: Manager of Tourism Business2014 – finished High School2010 – 2013 -art school Work Experience July - August 2015 – counselor in children camp «The road of kindness» Organizing campactivities for children; planning teen’s free time; workshops, quests.2013 - artDirector assistant in the Palace of
culture. Organizing festivals, concerts. Coordinating event at the regional
level.Extracurricular Activities 2014 - participant of theseminar "Youth and society"2013 - Won the Grand Prix in the festival-contest "Song Dyvosvit" in the framework of the youth movement "Youth chooses health"2011- 2013 - member of the group "Dniesterdawns" Director - people's artist of Ukraine Valeriy Tsurkan.2012 - took first place in the youth festival-contest"The voice of youth"2012 -participant of the charity event « Music world - for sick kids»2012- participant in TV festival-contest "Youngvoice of Ackerman."Language skills: Ukrainian(mother tongue), Russian (fluent), Deutsch(intermediate), English(intermediate)Computer skills:Windows XP, Microsoft Office, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Internet-searchArtistic skills:Since 2010 doing vocals and participate in theorganization of cultural events.Hobbies: Active rest, music ,photography , travelling, gym, activerest, reading,drawing