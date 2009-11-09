programer2005

Holds a degree in IT. Over 5 years of experience QA Automation...

IHOR LAZARKOV holds a degree in Information Technology. With over 5 years of experience as a Test Automation Engineer and Developer, and a wide range of experience starting from coding, tuning; through requirement analysis, test strategy design and planning; to the preparation and execution of black, white box testing, performance testing in various projects, Ihor gained deep technical knowledge and became a great team player capable of leading teams if needed.

JOB POSITION Senior Software Testing / Test Automation Engineer

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE 5+

LANGUAGES English, Ukrainian, Russian

TECHNOLOGY SKILLS Java, J2ME, SAX, DOM, JAXP, Swing, JavaScript, AJAX, Visual Basic, Delphi, HTML, XHTML, PHP, XML, XSL, CSS, C/C++, STL, MFC, COM, DirectX, OpenGL, Assember, JMeter, Ruby, Watir, Fitnesse, QTP, Windows, Linux (Fedora 4\5\10; Open SUSE), Black Box Functional Testing, Sanity testing, Integration testing, Regression testing, Performance testing, Unit testing, Automated Testing, Test Case Specification, JMeter plug-ins development.

TOOLS Project Management Center, MS Office Suite, CVS, Subversion, SPOT / Bugzilla, JUnit, Visual Studio