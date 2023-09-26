Graphic Designer with 5-6 Years of Experience Creating Magazine Designs and Corporate Styles.

Hello, my name is Vika. I am a graphic designer with 5-6 years of experience, specializing in creating designs for printed publications such as magazines and brochures. Additionally, I have experience designing corporate identities for businesses. I use software like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Figma in my work, and have a creative approach to problem-solving and an ability to understand customer needs. I always aim to provide an optimal solution for each project based on the requirements and preferences of the client. I look forward to working with you!

My portlfolio:

https://www.behance.net/viktoriudaltso1