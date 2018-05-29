rainball47

Skills and experience:
Windows desktop and web application:
C#
ASP.NET MVC
ASP.NET WebApi
JavaScript
HTML
CSS,
XML
JSON
HTTP
REST
Swagger
PHP
Framevork 7
Entity framework
IOS development:
Objective-C
Swift
iOS SDK
Cocoa Touch
ANDROID development:
Java SE
Android SDK
Java EE
QA:
JIRA
SpiraTest
SQL
UI testing
Usability Testing
Manual Web App Testing
UI testing
Bug Verification
Functional Testing
Regression Testing
Databases:
MySQL
SQLite
Amazon Web-Services
Firebird
MongoDB
If you want to get a loyal customer, you should consider your application as a new tool that will be useful not only for you, but also for a user.
My main advantages: time management of the project, fixed соsts with focusing on usability developing.
Hope for smooth and efficient cooperation less