rainball47

Мобильный разработчик Разработка мобильных приложений (iOS и Andriod), дизайн приложений и QA - моя основная специализация.

Skills and experience:

Windows desktop and web application:

C#

ASP.NET MVC

ASP.NET WebApi

JavaScript

HTML

CSS,

XML

JSON

HTTP

REST

Swagger

PHP

Framevork 7

Entity framework

IOS development:

Objective-C

Swift

iOS SDK

Cocoa Touch

ANDROID development:

Java SE

Android SDK

Java EE

QA:

JIRA

SpiraTest

SQL

UI testing

Usability Testing

Manual Web App Testing

Bug Verification

Functional Testing

Regression Testing

Databases:

MySQL

SQLite

Amazon Web-Services

Firebird

MongoDB

If you want to get a loyal customer, you should consider your application as a new tool that will be useful not only for you, but also for a user.

My main advantages: time management of the project, fixed соsts with focusing on usability developing.

Hope for smooth and efficient cooperation less