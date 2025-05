Имею опыт в анализе данных, статистике, матане, линале, программировании

Опыт работы:

Data Analyst/Data Scientist

Dates Employed: October 2020 - September 2021

Work experience in Data Analysts team:

-Researching and checking fraud-hypothesis, searching for new fraud patterns (ClickHouse, SQL, Python)

-Creating internal tools for data analysis and implementing new metrics in internal existing tools (Python, JupyterNotebook, ClickHouse)

-Many types of research (Fraud in Digital Ads industry, Digital Ads technologies, How OpenRTB works)

-Writing internal articles and reports

Work experience in Data Science team:

-Researches (Reinforcement Learning approaches) -Creating internal tools for analysis of humans and bots activity in games

-Experience with AndroidStudio, Unity, Unity ML-agents

-Modification of Acme, AndroidEnv for project needs

-Training and testing models (DQN, IMPALA, D4PG)

Software/Hardware Engineer

Dates Employed: August 2019 – April 2020

-Developing a GUI for interacting with systems based on microcontrollers (Python, Qt)

-Computer vision (Python, OpenCV)

-Full-cycle development of electronic systems based on microcontrollers (MicroPython, Wiring, DipTrace)

-Reading, interpretation, visualization of human bioelectric activity

Robotics Teacher of Python/Robotics

Dates Employed:

September 2018 - August 2020

-Teaching courses in Python (OOP, Tkinter, Pygame, pytelegrambotapi)

-Teaching courses in robotics and programming in Wiring (Arduino, sensors, electronics, basic robots)

Lab technician

Feb 2017 - July 2017

Research work "Upgrade of the 3D printer for the possibility of printing by conductive tracks"