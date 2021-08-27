renkasliza

Дизайнер

Elizabeth Renkas

Retouch/2D Artist/ Design/Web

Phone: +38098-893-82-47

Telegram|Viber

E-mail: [email protected]

Skype: lisa.renkas

Inst.: @renkas_photo_grapher

tumblr: photo-must-re-blog.tumblr.com

Skills

-Photography

-Retouching

-Web-designer

-Communication

Education

09.2016-06.2020

Dnipro National University

of Railway Transport

Transport and

Transportation management

03.2019-05.2019

“Green square”

White balance, focal length, sharpness, aperture, exposure,

Flash, dynamic range

05.2019-06.2019

“QATestLad”

Manual QA

06.2018-11.2018

Real estate agency “Polygrad”

Lead real estate agent

-Apartment search.

-Client search.

-Staff training.

-Preparation of contact & conclusion of an agreement

12.2018 - present

Freelance/Stargorod/Zviropolys

Photographer/Designed

-Studio photo, Retouching

-Photowalking, Retouching

-Designed website on tilda

05.2019-08.2021

ArtPix 3D

Retoucher/2D Artist

-CAD preparation crystal printing.

-Retouch

-Change of crystal size and shape based on individual order

Information (data on the company`s resource)

-Quality control of the performed modeling by 3D designer

-Model scale adjustment

-Converting to points and rendering, checking limits

-Export the resulting model in .cad format

02.2020-present

Work in Instagram

- Promotion of Instagram groups.

- Smm on Instagram

- Keeping Instagram stores

- Making posts on instagram, etc.

- Sales, preparation of a new product, product photos, promotions

02.2021-present

Designed website on Tilda

- Working with templates

- Working with "zero block"

- Animation "step by step"

- Website adaptation to languages