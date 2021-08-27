renkasliza

Elizabeth Renkas
Retouch/2D Artist/ Design/Web
Skills
-Photography
-Retouching
-Web-designer
-Communication
Education
09.2016-06.2020
Dnipro National University
of Railway Transport
Transport and
Transportation management
03.2019-05.2019
“Green square”
White balance, focal length, sharpness, aperture, exposure,
Flash, dynamic range
05.2019-06.2019
“QATestLad”
Manual QA
06.2018-11.2018
Real estate agency “Polygrad”
Lead real estate agent
-Apartment search.
-Client search.
-Staff training.
-Preparation of contact & conclusion of an agreement
12.2018 - present
Freelance/Stargorod/Zviropolys
Photographer/Designed
-Studio photo, Retouching
-Photowalking, Retouching
-Designed website on tilda
05.2019-08.2021
ArtPix 3D
Retoucher/2D Artist
-CAD preparation crystal printing.
-Retouch
-Change of crystal size and shape based on individual order
Information (data on the company`s resource)
-Quality control of the performed modeling by 3D designer
-Model scale adjustment
-Converting to points and rendering, checking limits
-Export the resulting model in .cad format
02.2020-present
Work in Instagram
- Promotion of Instagram groups.
- Smm on Instagram
- Keeping Instagram stores
- Making posts on instagram, etc.
- Sales, preparation of a new product, product photos, promotions
02.2021-present
Designed website on Tilda
- Working with templates
- Working with "zero block"
- Animation "step by step"
- Website adaptation to languages