Alexander Resnik
Donetskaya 35a/53, Severodonetsk, Lugansk, Ukraine, 93406
Summary
More than 20 years programming and application development experience.
Computer skills
Languages
· Proficient in: C#, XML/XSL, HTML, T-SQL
· Familiar with: Microsoft Visual C++R and C, Microsoft Visual BasicR, JavaScript
Software
· Database: Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Access
· Platforms: Microsoft WindowsR 2000, .NET
Experience
Programmer
2003-Present
Himprojekt
· Primary responsibilities include design and development of Maintenance and Service Management System, written in C#.
· Led a team responsible for development and testing enterprise web-portal using C#, ASP.NET and MS SQL Server.
Programmer
2001-2003
Rizikon
· Developed explosion and fire computer simulation.
· Developed and tested inventory management system using C# and MS SQL Server.
Programmer
1993-2001
Quantor
· Provided object-oriented design, programming and implementation process control system, written in C++.
· Prepared test plans and data, and user documentation for process control system.
· Personally responsible for overall product design, GUI programming, key algorithms and their implementation, database connectivity, configuration management and version control, context-sensitive help system design, installation scripts.
Programmer
1986-1993
Orghim
· Developed education process automation programs - Tutor, Exam, Simula, Expert, Cartoon, written in С and C++.
· Personally responsible for overall product design, GUI programming, key algorithms and their implementation.
Education
Donetsk State University
1986
Donetsk, Ukraine
· Applied Mathematics