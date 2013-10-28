Web developer (Backend, Frontend)

Over 2 years experience in web development.

Over 7 websites developed.

Extended experience in tuning and utilization of OSs: MS Windows XP, MS Windows 2000, MS Windows 7;

Expert in client / server web-technologies; portal and web-site engines, payment gateways; OOP in PHP5, OOP in JavaScript, DOM, AJAX; Database connectivity, SQL engines; SOAP, 3-rd party API integration; Database Management Systems.

Mastered the majority of technologies to transmit data in the Internet, as well as data security when data transition in the Internet, ensuring web-server secureness

Programming languages: PHP, HTML/DHTML/XHTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML/XSLT.

Database: MySQL.

Operation Systems: Windows98/NT/2000/XP/VISTA/7/8, Linux Ubuntu, OpenSuse, Debian, Archlinux, FreeBSD

Tools and technologies: Eclipse Development tools, SVN/CVS/Git.

Frameworks: jQuery, Backbone, Underscore, CodeIgniter.

CMS: Drupal, WordPress.