riteshpatil

Mobisoft Infotech

Ritesh Patil is the co-founder of Mobisoft Infotech, who helps startups and enterprises in mobile technology. He is more interested in exploring various tools related to mobile technology. He’s an avid blogger and writes on many concepts pertaining to outsourced product development for startups. He is part of a leading mobile app development company, having proficient iOS and Android app developers. They have developed innovative mobile applications for various domains such as Finance, Insurance, Health, Entertainment, Productivity, Social Causes, Education, and many more and has bagged numerous awards for the same.