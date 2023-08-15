data handler

I’m looking for work in data processing and clearance, as well as basic content management tasks.

Currently, I work with hydrometeorological data (catchment areas, large and small rivers, tec)

Skills: Excel, C#, SQL, PHP, HTML, CSS.

I don't drink, don't smoke, don't watch TV, I'm not a fan of any sport (soccer, hockey, motorsports...and what else is popular nowadays? - just to give you an example).

I was born in Odessa (USSR).