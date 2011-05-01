Software Test Engineer
Roman Savin
Age: 28
Phone number: +841295038803
Email: [email protected]
Skype: r-savin
Objective
Obtain a position of QA Engineer / Software Test Engineer in a dynamically developing company where I will be able to work witha team of professionals, employ my skills and received experience for the further career growth.
Summary
- Experiencein testing web/mobile apps in 6 different projects;
- Understandingof project life cycle, QA process and documentation;
- Goodknowledge of Agile methodology, especially Scrum;
- Experiencein developing of Test Cases and Test Plans for different functionalities;
- Practicein registering bugs in such bug-tracking system as Jira;
- Basicknowledge of HTTP, HTML, CSS and SQL;
- Experiencein using Selenium IDE for automated testing;
- MAC OS – advanced user;
- Good knowledge of Logistics methodology and types of worldwide transportation;
- Abilityto find common language with different kinds of people, good analytical skills,
ability to learn fast and work as a team player.
Experience history
Event Manager
06.2012– 06.2014
Mouse House
- Organizationalwork in preparation of different kinds of events;
- Findingthe right concept of the future event;
- Searchingfor new clients and promotion of the company.
Logistics manager
05.2011– 05.2012
BlackSea Shipping Service Ltd.
- Establishingcommunication with customers and carriers;
- Quotingrates for transportation for import/export;
- Controlthe availability of the necessary documentation for transportation in English;
- Clientsupport at all stages of the order.
Education
2004– 2009: State University of Management, Moscow, Master’s degree in Interntional Business Management;
2007– 2008:University of Northumbria, Newcastle upon Tyne, Bachelor’s degree in International Business Management.
Additional Education
2014: Skillup, Software Testing
Language Skills
English – Upper Intermediate (can be interviewed on thislanguage); Russian, Ukrainian – native.
Additional Info
I am an active person and some of my desirable hobbiesis snowboarding. I started snowboarding about 10 years ago and now I am quite good at this. Also I enjoy cycling in cross-country sights and swimming on long distances on the open space like sea or ocean.