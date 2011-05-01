Software Test Engineer

Roman Savin

Age: 28

Phone number: +841295038803

Email: [email protected]

Skype: r-savin

Objective

Obtain a position of QA Engineer / Software Test Engineer in a dynamically developing company where I will be able to work witha team of professionals, employ my skills and received experience for the further career growth.

Summary

- Experiencein testing web/mobile apps in 6 different projects;

- Understandingof project life cycle, QA process and documentation;

- Goodknowledge of Agile methodology, especially Scrum;

- Experiencein developing of Test Cases and Test Plans for different functionalities;

- Practicein registering bugs in such bug-tracking system as Jira;

- Basicknowledge of HTTP, HTML, CSS and SQL;

- Experiencein using Selenium IDE for automated testing;

- MAC OS – advanced user;

- Good knowledge of Logistics methodology and types of worldwide transportation;

- Abilityto find common language with different kinds of people, good analytical skills,

ability to learn fast and work as a team player.

Experience history

Event Manager

06.2012– 06.2014

Mouse House

- Organizationalwork in preparation of different kinds of events;

- Findingthe right concept of the future event;

- Searchingfor new clients and promotion of the company.

Logistics manager

05.2011– 05.2012

BlackSea Shipping Service Ltd.

- Establishingcommunication with customers and carriers;

- Quotingrates for transportation for import/export;

- Controlthe availability of the necessary documentation for transportation in English;

- Clientsupport at all stages of the order.

Education

2004– 2009: State University of Management, Moscow, Master’s degree in Interntional Business Management;

2007– 2008:University of Northumbria, Newcastle upon Tyne, Bachelor’s degree in International Business Management.

Additional Education

2014: Skillup, Software Testing

Language Skills

English – Upper Intermediate (can be interviewed on thislanguage); Russian, Ukrainian – native.

Additional Info

I am an active person and some of my desirable hobbiesis snowboarding. I started snowboarding about 10 years ago and now I am quite good at this. Also I enjoy cycling in cross-country sights and swimming on long distances on the open space like sea or ocean.