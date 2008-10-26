Романова Светлана -художник,работающий в различных направлениях.

После окончания в Санкт-Петербурге художественного училища им.Н.Рериха,как живописец,продолжила обучение в художественной Академии им.Штиглица (ранее им.Мухиной),как художник по стеклу.

В настоящий момент Светлана Романова занимается созданием витражей для интерьеров и живописью.С 2003 года является членом Союза Художников России и принимает участие во многих выставках в России и за рубежом.

Hello frends!

I am an artist. My roots take place in St.Petersburg which great architecture, culture and history influenced me once and forever.

Today, in the time of technical progress, mass production and new artificial materials I search for inspiration in the foundation of Arts — old Russian Orthodox icons, Renaissance and folk cultures. I seek for new shapes and images within my themes using different materials, but the favorite is glass for its plasticity and ability to transform. In the process of creation I look for the metaphoric image to describe my idea.

Working at the edge of two great cultures (Russia and Europe) gave an enormous impulse to me. A synthesis of those and my personal life experience influence my art ideas, and my work forms in a way of a puzzle. My life stories, colors, emotions like particles of the puzzle shape an image.