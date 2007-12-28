Roman A. Ignatov

General:

More then 4 years of web programming LAMP experience.

Good knowledge of web development processes and technologies.

Some Linux/Unix system administrator experience.

Experience of Unix programming C/C++ (console and GUI with QT) Ex: The musical automatic device based on Kubuntu OS and QT lib (2007)

Experience of Java programming in 2005 cross platform desktop software with client server structure via CORBA. Write with SWING library for the our seals managers.

Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian (native).

Skills:

Languages

PHP 4-5 (OOP) 4+ years

JavaScript (Prototype) 4+ years

HTML 4+ years

MySQL 4+ years

PostgreSQL 1 year

CSS 4+ years

AJAX 2+ years

DOM, XML/XSLT 4+ years

C/C++ (QT) / VisualC++ (MFC, win32 API ) / C# 2+ years

Java (SWING, CORBA) 6 month

Servers etc

CVS, SVN

IIS, Apache

OS

Windows (9x, NT, XP)

FreeBSD (user)

Linux (user)

Software integration (using)

phpBB, phpChat, webCalendar, ocCommerce, ZendCart, vBulletin, Mambo, phpNuke, Joomla

Frameworks

Smarty (template engine), Symfony (framework)

Known software

Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Maya 3D, Gimp, Power Designer, Dia (UML), Vim.

EDITING: Vim/Gvim, Quanta+;

Jobs:

Projects where I done more than 50% (always worked in a team):

1. http://otvet.net/ (50%)

2. http://slavija.ua/ (75%)

3. http://communityhealth.com.ua/ (100%)

4. webchallenge.org (100% там админ часть основной программинг)

5. http://www.sacprep.org/ (100% engine for converting web forms into PDF with sending by email, etc.)

Projects where I was Team Lead:

1. http://jeffcooperdesigns.com/

2. http://www.wendyhilldesigns.com/

3. http://irishchampionships.com/

4. http://www.clinicalresearchtemplates.com/

5. http://www.legluxe.com/

6. http://www.southbayseafood.com/

7. http://www.woodberrydiamonds.com/

Also I have projects where I done some part (strong team work)

http://www.templatetuning.com/

http://webtalkradio.com/

Also I done many internal projects for infocreek and webmastersintl (like C++ mass email sender, web task planner with sms/email notification, modules for work with the BaseCamp API, payment gateways (PayPal, AuthoRize.net, RuPay) and other).