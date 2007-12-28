Roman A. Ignatov
ICQ: 224985100
LinkedIn profile: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/3/910/b68
General:
More then 4 years of web programming LAMP experience.
Good knowledge of web development processes and technologies.
Some Linux/Unix system administrator experience.
Experience of Unix programming C/C++ (console and GUI with QT) Ex: The musical automatic device based on Kubuntu OS and QT lib (2007)
Experience of Java programming in 2005 cross platform desktop software with client server structure via CORBA. Write with SWING library for the our seals managers.
Languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian (native).
Skills:
Languages
PHP 4-5 (OOP) 4+ years
JavaScript (Prototype) 4+ years
HTML 4+ years
MySQL 4+ years
PostgreSQL 1 year
CSS 4+ years
AJAX 2+ years
DOM, XML/XSLT 4+ years
C/C++ (QT) / VisualC++ (MFC, win32 API ) / C# 2+ years
Java (SWING, CORBA) 6 month
Servers etc
CVS, SVN
IIS, Apache
OS
Windows (9x, NT, XP)
FreeBSD (user)
Linux (user)
Software integration (using)
phpBB, phpChat, webCalendar, ocCommerce, ZendCart, vBulletin, Mambo, phpNuke, Joomla
Frameworks
Smarty (template engine), Symfony (framework)
Known software
Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Maya 3D, Gimp, Power Designer, Dia (UML), Vim.
EDITING: Vim/Gvim, Quanta+;
Jobs:
Projects where I done more than 50% (always worked in a team):
1. http://otvet.net/ (50%)
2. http://slavija.ua/ (75%)
3. http://communityhealth.com.ua/ (100%)
4. webchallenge.org (100% там админ часть основной программинг)
5. http://www.sacprep.org/ (100% engine for converting web forms into PDF with sending by email, etc.)
Projects where I was Team Lead:
1. http://jeffcooperdesigns.com/
2. http://www.wendyhilldesigns.com/
3. http://irishchampionships.com/
4. http://www.clinicalresearchtemplates.com/
6. http://www.southbayseafood.com/
7. http://www.woodberrydiamonds.com/
Also I have projects where I done some part (strong team work)
http://www.templatetuning.com/
Also I done many internal projects for infocreek and webmastersintl (like C++ mass email sender, web task planner with sms/email notification, modules for work with the BaseCamp API, payment gateways (PayPal, AuthoRize.net, RuPay) and other).