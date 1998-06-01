Ruslan Shevhuk

Personal Data:

Gender: Male

Nationality: Ukrainian

Date of Birth: 06.06.1981

Languages:

Ukraine: (reading skills - excellent, writing skills – excellent, verbal skills – excellent);

Russian: (reading skills - excellent, writing skills – excellent, verbal skills – excellent);

English: (reading skills - excellent, writing skills – good, verbal skills – good).

Interests:

Research Interests: digital speech processing; compression speech signals; transcoding speech coding formats; security of networks and cryptography.

Engineering Interests: designing and developing innovative applications and systems.

Education:

10.2004 - 09.2008 - PhD in computer systems and components, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine. Thesis title: Multichannel computer facilities of converting formats and cryptographic defence of compression speech signals.

09.2002 - 07.2003 - Master's Degree of computer system and networks, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine.

09.1998 - 07.2002 - Bachelor of computer system and networks, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine.

09.1988 - 06.1998 – Mikulintsy school

Award and Honors:

02.2007 – Best paper award in the 9-th International Conference The Experience of Designing and Application of CAD Systems in microelectronics (CADSM’2007).

Work history:

2004 - previous time – lecturer of department of computer science, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine;

2003 - 2004 – assistant of department of computer science, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine;

2002 - 2003 – engineer of department of computer science, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine;

2001 - 2002 – technician of department of computer science, Ternopil national economic university, Ukraine.

Technical skills:

Operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows, UNIX/Linux (Redhat/Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu).

Development: Assembler x86, C, C++, Delphi, Visual Basic, CBuilder, VHDL.

Databases: MS Access.

Network and security: - Servers (TCP/IP, UDP/IP, HTTP, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, etc.).

- Virtual private networks (VPN): IPSec, PPTP, tunneling, etc.

- Network topologies, load analysis and flow optimization.

- VoIP (Voice over IP) and VoWLAN: SIP, H323, RTP/SRTP…

Speech coding standards: G.711, G.723.1, G.729A, GSM 06.20.

Cryptography: Good low level knowledge of main hashing / encryption schemes.

Recent projects:

03.2006 – 06.2007 - Collaboration between Ukraine and Romania on Distributed Systems. The research in the field of the future computing platforms and tools is focused today to different fields like distributed systems, intelligent systems, information security, bioinformatics etc.

03.2002-12.2006 - Development teoretic bases, algoritmics description and software for modeling techicals, ecologicals and economics system based on interval approaches. Results of researches have enabled to develop algorithmic and the software for paralleling computing processes localization of parameters of static and dynamic systems and to construct cluster for parallelings calculations. Methods and faciculites of transformation formats of compressed speech signals for multichannel systems of real time are offered.

Main publications:

- Korkishko T., Shevchuk R. Investigation of the characteristics of recursive architecture for multipoint parallel multimedia conferences // Proceedings of the International Conference TCSET’2004. – Lviv-Slavsko, Ukraine, February 24-28, 2004, Р. 388-390.

- А. Melnik., R. Shevchuk. Transcoding of Formats of Compressed Speech Signals // Proceedings of the 8-th International Conference CADSM’2005. – Lviv-Polyana, Ukraine, 23 – 26 February 2005, P. 151-153.

- А. Melnik., T. Korkishko., R. Shevchuk. Method of multistage mixing speech signals for the real-time multimedia systems // Intelligent Data Acquisition and Advanced Computing Systems: Technology and Applications: Proceedings of the ІІІ International Workshop.-Sofia, Bulgaria, 5-7 September 2005, pp.653-656.

- А. Melnik., R. Shevchuk., H. Sapozhnyk. Multichannel mixing of speech signals accordant with the method of multistage mixing // Proceedings of the International Conference Modern Problems of Radio Engineering, Telecommunications and Computer Science TCSET’2006. – Lviv-Slavsko, Ukraine, February 28 – March 4, 2006, pp. 169-172.

- Shevchuk R.P. Method of Converting Speech Codec Formats between G.723.1 and G.729А // Proceedings of the 9-th International Conference CADSM’2007. - Lviv-Polyana, Ukraine, 20 - 24 February 2007, P. 483-486.

- R. Shevchuk., L. Honchar., P. Bykovyy. Method of Converting Speech Codec Formats between GSM 06.20 and G.729 // Processing of the 4-th IEEE workshop on Intelligent Data Acquisition and Advanced Computing Systems: Technology and Applications, Dortmund, Germany, 6-8 September 2007, pp. 686-689.