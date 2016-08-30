Переводчик, преподаватель английского

My name is Ruslan andI am from Brest, Belarus. I am a professional teacher with a linguistic

background and have almost 15 years of successful teaching experience. I have

helped so many students (I have lost count) to raise their level of English to

fulfill their ambitions such as passing state exams, emigrating, landing their

dream job and raising their self-confidence which has helped them in other

aspects of their lives. Teaching for me is not a job - it is a passionate

hobby. In addition, I feel drawn totranslation too, so recently I started to work more closely with translation

and feel it’s my cup of tea as well. I believe my passion for languages,

thriving for success in this area, flexible schedule and discipline will

inevitably reach far beyond your utter satisfaction with my services in

translating. I hope for our future

cooperation and will try my best to make my work as excellent as timely.