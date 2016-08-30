My name is Ruslan andI am from Brest, Belarus. I am a professional teacher with a linguistic
background and have almost 15 years of successful teaching experience. I have
helped so many students (I have lost count) to raise their level of English to
fulfill their ambitions such as passing state exams, emigrating, landing their
dream job and raising their self-confidence which has helped them in other
aspects of their lives. Teaching for me is not a job - it is a passionate
hobby. In addition, I feel drawn totranslation too, so recently I started to work more closely with translation
and feel it’s my cup of tea as well. I believe my passion for languages,
thriving for success in this area, flexible schedule and discipline will
inevitably reach far beyond your utter satisfaction with my services in
translating. I hope for our future
cooperation and will try my best to make my work as excellent as timely.