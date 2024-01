Front-end dev

- good knowledge of HTML5 / CSS3, and understanding such concepts as BOM / DOM

- practical, and theoretic knowledge of JavaScript (basic)

- knowledge of jQuery/Bootstrap and Foundation

- knowledge of Git / Gulp system management

- knowledge of the sass / scss preprocesses

- basic knowledge of working with the AJAX system

- understanding of frameworks

https://yaroslavhens.github.io/applestore/ project