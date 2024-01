переводчик технической литературы

CURRICULUM VITAE

Name: Rasulzade Mammadali Aydin

Place of birth: c. Baku, Azerbaijan Republic

Date of birth: 2 November, 1958

Sex: Male

Address. M. Hasanoglu str. 16, flat 15

Mobile : 050 322-02-75

E-mail: [email protected]

EDUCATION

Degree Bachelor of arts

1979-1984 Azerbaijan Foreign languages Institute

Specialty: English language teacher in secondary school

WORK HISTORY

April 2005-December 2011 Employer: ZQAN Holding

Position: translator, interpreter

March 2005-April 2005 Employer: Information agency Trend

position: translator

April 2004-Nov 2004 Employer: Independent News Agency TURAN

position: translator at political department Sept.03-March 04

May 2001-March 2005 Employer: Scientific -Research company 'Intergeo-Tethys"

position: interpreter, translator

1999 - May 2003 Employer: EU TRACECA project Finnroad, "Supervision of

supply of an optical cable for communication and signaling

to the railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia"

position: Local supervisor. Supervisor of supplies,

interpreter and translator

1999-2001 Ministry of Economy, Foreign investments department

Position: Chief Specialist

1999-2001 Employer: EU TRACECA project, SWK company "Facilitation

of road transit transportation" Establishment of training center

and training courses on ADR, DGSA

Position: Office manager and interpreter at ADR, DGSA courses

1997-1998 Employer: EU TACIS project, company Telecom EIREANN,

company Interconnect telecommunications

Position: Office administrator and interpreter, including trips to telecommunication

training courses in c. Bath (3 weeks) and in c. Dublin (4 weeks)

1996-1997 Employer: EU TACIS project , SWK company "Legal and regulatory

framework"

Position: Office manager, documentation officer and translator

1996, 1997 Employer: EU TACIS project Company PACE

Position: Interpretation during 2 trips to Belfast with Azeri

businessmen on learning and exchange of good business practice

1994-1996 Employer: Baku Bina airport headquarters

Position: Translator

1992-1994 Employer: Azerbaijan-Emirates JV “Lucky metals”, Baku, Kazakhstan

position: translator and interpreter in Baku, Kazakhstan and Dubai

1993-1994 work in Kazakhstan as office administrator

1989-1992 Employer: Baku Bina airport

position: agent of transportation services at International sector

Position: Agent on transportation at International sector

1981-1988 Employer: Scientific-Research institute of Geophysics

Position: translator of documents on geology and geophysics

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Consecutive English-Russian interpreting at Japanese company “TOMEN”, 3 months period 1997

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, 1-week training of accountants of CATEL Telecommunication Company, 1998, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, National Parliament, 1998, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, ECO railways conference, 2001, c.Baku

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, International Boxing championship after AIBA president Anwar Chowdry, 2001, 2002

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, World Cadet Boxing championship, 2002

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, ESCAP Conference of Transport Ministries, April 2003, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, TRACECA maritime and railways tariff and fees conference, April 2003, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, TRACECA road transport tariff policy conference, June 2003, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, Conference on National Minorities, Council of Europe, September 2003, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation at Black sea Economic Cooperation, Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, 29-31 October 2003, c. Baku

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, telecommunication courses for CIS, organized by Ministry of Communication of Azerbaijan Republic, 19 November 2003

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, workshop of Azerbaijan municipalities with Norwegian Association of municipalities 24, 25 November 2003

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, Conference of confederation of women organized by ILO 26 October 2004

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, ECO workshop of telecommunication specialists on TAEFOS, 2001, c.Baku 27-28 October 2004

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation during EBRD mission to Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Energy 29 October 2004

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, workshop of Azerbaijan municipalities with Norwegian Association of

municipalities on practice exchange 8 November 2004

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation, Investment and Donors forum, Caspian Environment program 19-20 November 2004

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, training at AQUA VITA Company, 29 November 2004

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, press conference of company Oxfam 3 December 2004

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation, Jewish Community Auditors conference 10-12 Jan. 2005

Consecutive English-Russian interpretation at NGO conference, organized by Asian Development Bank (one week period) March 2005

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation at international sub-regional seminar on intellectual property rights 7-8 June 2006

Simultaneous & consecutive interpretation for Canadian company CIDA in “Partnership for Future” program 10,13,14 Nov.2006

Simultaneous English-Russian interpretation at Kazakhstan Coast guard training courses, organized by team of US Coast guard jointly with US embassy 4-21 July 2008, Kazakhstan international sub-regional seminar on intellectual property rights 7-8 June 2006

Consecutive Azerbaijan-English interpretation at training courses for Azerbaijan Border guards, organized by US Embassy in Azerbaijan regions 18-24 February 2010

Consecutive Azerbaijan-English interpretation at training courses for Azerbaijan Border guards, organized by US Embassy in Azerbaijan regions 21-28 May 2010

Consecutive Azerbaijan-English interpretation at training courses for Azerbaijan Border guards, organized by US Embassy in Baku 18-23 June 2010.

Consecutive Russian-Azerbaijan-English interpretation at courtesy visit to Malaysia and Philippines for establishment of business relations with governmental structures on road and railroad projects, 8-21 November 2010.

Consecutive and simultaneous Russian-English interpretation at Global Geo-cataclysms Conference in Istanbul, Turkey, 16-21 October 2011.

LANGUAGES

Speak Read Write

Azeri native language good good good

Russian fluent fluent fluent

English fluent fluent fluent

French fair fair fair

Arabic fair fair fair

Computer skills: Windows: Word, Power point, Excel

Additional information: 1. Driving experience: 6 years (from 2001-2007)

2. National Boxing Judge