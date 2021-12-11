Software consulting and support services

I have been working for the past Twety years in software Industry. Throughout this period, I am always excited about my work and client satisfaction is my prime aim.

What drives me most is to learn from your great input . I am honored to benefit from your expert skills and knowledge that helps me to continously improve myself.

Past Project Experience: IT Support, ITIL, Software Testing, Cloud , Block Chain, Web Data Entry, File Management

Data structuring, Structuring CSV Files, Excel Dashboard creation

Software used: GCP, HP ALM, AWS, Remix Solidity, Excel; Open Office; Acrobat Reader, MS Word.

Skills used: Passion at work and professional work related attitude, fast delivery, analytical

sharpness, adherence to deadlines and outstanding quality.

Passion for my job drives me to lead you to the greatest possible business success.

I prefer to work with clients that share my passion and professionalism !

For both me and you as a client, professionalism and mastery should be the

major motivation.

My hobbies help me to regain lost resources. I like doing sports and long walks in the nature.

Through my wife and my two kids I manage to find a good balance between work and life.