Міграція бізнесу в хмару з подальшою підтримкою 24\7 - Business migration to the cloud with further support 24\7

Мене звати Олександр!

Моя команда займається пітримкою ІТ інфраструктур. Ми допоможемо якісно перенести ваш бізнес у хмару та у подальшому обслуговувати інфраструктуру для якісної роботи систем.

До ваших послуг:

- Розширення каналу доступу до світового сегменту Інтернет;

- Організація виділених каналів підключення до хмарної інфраструктури;

- Підключення додаткових та резервних каналів доступу до Інтернет від

будь-якого оператора, з переліку наявних у ЦОДі;

- Послуги з резервного копіювання хмарної інфраструктури;

- Оренда ліцензій Microsoft з помісячною оплатою за програмою SPLA;

- Оренда ліцензій Cisco з помісячною оплатою за програмою MSLA;

- Захист мережевого з’єднання від DDoS атак;

- Оренда окремої серверної стійки, що надається у користування єдиному клієнту

- Послги моніторингу ІТ інфраструктури 24/7/365

- Послуги служби підтримки

My name is Alexander!

My team supports IT infrastructures. We will help to qualitatively transfer your business to the cloud and further maintain the infrastructure for the quality of systems.

At your service:

- Expanding the channel of access to the global Internet segment;

- Organization of dedicated channels of connection to the cloud infrastructure;

- Connect additional and backup Internet access channels from

any operator, from the list of available in the data center;

- Cloud infrastructure backup services;

- Rent of Microsoft licenses with monthly payment under the SPLA program;

- Lease of Cisco licenses with monthly payment under the MSLA program;

- Protect your network connection from DDoS attacks;

- Lease of a separate server rack, provided for use by a single client

- IT infrastructure monitoring services 24/7/365

- Support services